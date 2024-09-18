Actor Agastya Nanda has made a strategic investment in Project Hum, a popular farm-to-table fast-casual restaurant in Mumbai. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Nanda and Project Hum, as they join forces to promote healthy, sustainable dining.

Agastya Nanda invests in fast-casual restaurant Project Hum to promote healthy, sustainable dining

With a passion for wellness and conscious living, Agastya expresses his excitement, “I’m incredibly excited to join the Project Hum family. Their commitment to providing fresh, nutritious food and supporting local farmers aligns perfectly with my values. I believe that this partnership will help to elevate Project Hum as a go-to destination for health-conscious individuals in Mumbai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agastya Nanda (@agastyanandaaa)

Raghav Simha, co-founder of IXU Hospitality, shared his enthusiasm: “At Project Hum, we are committed to fostering healthier lifestyle choices. Over the past 24 months, our restaurant has gained significant traction, affirming our position in the healthy food market. With Agastya's collaboration, we aim to elevate Project Hum as a comprehensive destination for sustainable and nutritious food. This partnership aligns with our vision for growth and innovation.”

Looking ahead, Project Hum plans to invest in a central kitchen, a bakery, and a new outlet. The upcoming year will see a sharper focus on enhancing online delivery, daily meal plans, and expanding their range of healthy retail products. New offerings will include all-day breakfast options, millet-based desserts, lifestyle merchandise, and a variety of scratch-made dips and sauces.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda spark dating rumours during Mumbai outing with Abhishek and Navya Nanda

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.