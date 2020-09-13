Bollywood Hungama

After Rhea Chakraborty, NCB arrests several others involved in the drug case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) is currently investigating a drug case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The NCB has arrested five people till now including actress Rhea Chakraborty. On Saturday, the officials arrested several others in connection to the case. 

After Rhea Chakraborty, NCB arrests several others involved in the drug case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death 

The arrested have been identified as Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dywan Anthony Fernandes, Ankush Arenja, and Chris Costa. Reportedly, the NCB recovered Ganja and Charas from Karamjeet. Dywan was arrested from Dadar and 500 grams of Ganja was recovered from him. Ankush allegedly received contraband from Karamjeet and also supplied it to Anuj Keshwani. 42 grams of Charas and Rs 1,12,400 /- have been recovered from Ankush.

The NCB conducted raids in Mumbai and Goa based on the information provided by Anuj Keshwani. He was arrested after Kaizan Ebrahim revealed his name as his supplier. Kaizan was believed to be in touch with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. Reportedly, Karamjeet had allegedly supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput through his cook Dipesh and manager Samuel Miranda. As per reports, the NCB will be arresting more people in the days to come. 

Meanwhile, Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant, Vilatra and Parihar are in judicial custody after their bail applications were rejected by a court on Friday.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty names Bollywood celebrities Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mukesh Chhabra and others in drug case: Reports 

