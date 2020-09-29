Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.09.2020 | 4:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Aftab Shivdasani tests negative for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aftab Shivdasani, who had texted positive of COVID-19, made an announcement on September 11 that he is under quarantine. The actor has now tested negative and recovered.

Aftab Shivdasani tests negative for COVID-19

Taking to his social media on Tuesday, Aftab wrote, "Hi everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my Covid test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. Thank you for all your support and good wishes."

"Please know that this illness is very treatable and less than 20% cases are severe and need hospitalisation. Most of the people recover with medication at home so please do not panic even if unfortunately you get it," he added while talking about the illness and urged everyone to not panic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Grateful. ❤️✨???????? Om Sai Ram. Allah Malik.

A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani) on

"I once again humbly request and reiterate the importance of maintaining a social distance, using masks and sanitisers until the pandemic is over. Stay safe and protect your loved ones. Love, Aftab," he concluded.

Aftab Shivdasani got tested three times before the result came negative.

ALSO READ: Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID-19; to be in home quarantine

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh,…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS Panel says…

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha…

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha join…

Probe leaves Deepika Padukone "shaken"

Ritesh Sidhwani's Gully Boy makes its mark…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification