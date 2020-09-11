Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.09.2020 | 5:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID-19; to be in home quarantine

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

At present, India has the second highest total number of COVID-19 cases. The daily number of cases in the country has reached close to a lakh. With several sectors opening up more and more people are testing positive. Film celebrities have also been testing positive ever since they have resumed work. Now, actor Aftab Shivdasani has also tested positive and will be in home quarantine.

Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID-19; to be in home quarantine 

The actor took to his social media handle to inform everyone about the same. “Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????????❤️

A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani) on


“With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can't emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together,” he added. 

ALSO READ: Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj welcome their baby girl 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Indian model Paula accuses Sajid Khan of…

Ayushmann Khurrana becomes the new UNICEF…

Bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and others…

Paresh Rawal appointed as the new chairman…

Tara Sutaria to croon in two of her upcoming…

Deepika Padukone & AR Rahman to talk about…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification