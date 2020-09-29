Bollywood Hungama

Anup Soni says Balika Vadhu’s team is getting in touch with the director after his video selling vegetables went viral

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The lockdown has taken a toll on the economy and has left a lot of people to opt for different professions to make ends meet. The director of Balika Vadhu, Ram Vriksha Gaur, was seen selling vegetables in Azamgarh, UP. the video went viral in no time and the cast was shocked, needless to say. When asked to comment, the director said that he has no regrets being a vegetable vendor since it’s his father’s business.

Anup Soni says Balika Vadhu’s team is getting in touch with the director after his video selling vegetables went viral

Ram Vriksha Gaur had gone to Azamgarh, UP, for the recce of a film but soon the lockdown was imposed and the project was brought to a halt. The producer told them that it would take another year for them to resume it and hence he took up selling vegetables as a job. Anup Soni, who played a prominent role in the show tweeted about the same and said that the team is reaching out to him.

The tweet reads, “It's sad... Our Balika Vadhu team got to know and getting in touch with him to help...”

