The countdown to catch Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey in the theatres is thick in the air! So much so that the makers of the film are opening advance ticket sales on Saturday! As per regular industry practice, Jersey was planning to open advance ticket sales this Sunday. Since there has been a good amount of pent-up audience demand to book tickets immediately for the film, the makers have decided to open the advance ticket sales of the film this Saturday, April 9th itself! Shahid Kapoor took to his social media account and shared the news with his fans worldwide this morning.

Talking about this decision, producer Aman Gill said, “The plan was to open ticket sales for Jersey across the country on Sunday, with the upcoming four-day holiday, the youth and families want to book and make plans well in advance so we decided to advance the ticket sale opening to Saturday itself! Releasing on Thursday, 14th April, is a long weekend for families to enjoy with festivals like Vaisakhi, Mahavir Jayanti, and Ambedkar Jayanti, followed by Good Friday!”

Jersey is a story of the human spirit and a celebration of an underdog's triumph. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, and Ronit Kamra, the film is slated to hit screens on 14th April 2022. Presented by Allu Aravind, Jersey is directed Gowtam Tinnanuri, produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi, and Aman Gill.

