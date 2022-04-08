While the video announcement of Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa is making the right noise on social media, the filmmaker has managed a casting coup by landing Pooja Bhatt in a key role in his next directorial. Bhatt joins the cast comprising Radhika Madan, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania.

Pooja Bhatt joins Sudhanshu Saria’s directorial Sanaa starring Radhika Madan

Producer-director-writer Sudhanshu Saria says, “Pooja thoroughly fits the bill for this tailormade role in Sanaa. I'm sure the legacy she carries as an actor and as the voice of women will add dimensions to the part she will be seen playing in the film. I'm thrilled that she has boarded this journey with all of us at Four Line Entertainment.”

Pooja Bhatt says, “Sanaa is a deeply moving & astonishingly perceptive film that captures society’s judgments around women in a way that is going to jolt a lot of people out of their preconceived notions & comfort zone. I am thrilled & honoured that Sudhanshu made me a part of this truly important film-one that examines the lives of women as we actually live it and not in a way the world thinks or wishes that we do."

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu Saria, Sanaa stars Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsania, and Sohum Shah.

Sudhanshu Saria was recently announced as the director of a high octane female-led espionage, Ulajh, with Junglee Pictures. He is also writing, co-directing, and show-running Masoom, a series for Amazon Prime, and he are co-producing and writing Delhi Crime Season 3 for Netflix.

More Pages: Sanaa Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.