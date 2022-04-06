Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey is just a week away from its release. The film which was earlier scheduled to release on December 31, 2022, had to be postponed at the last minute owing to the surge in the third wave of pandemics. Now, the film is all set to hit the theaters on April 14, 2022. Ahead of its release, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has passed it with a U/A certificate.



On January 7, the CBFC had passed the film with a U/A certificate. The total run time of the film is 170 minutes and 43 seconds (2 hours, 50 minutes, 43 seconds). The advance booking of the film will start on Sunday or Monday (April 10 or April 11).

Jersey is being released on a festive weekend with people from across the country celebrating Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, Vaishaki, Vishu, and Easter over the weekend. However, the film also faces a clash with Yash starrer KGF-Chapter 2 which will be released on April 14. Meanwhile, Vijay's Beast will also be released in theatres on April 13. It is indeed going to be a festive season for film buffs with three movies of different genres hitting the big screen.

Jersey is the remake of Nani starrer with the same name. The film narrates the story of an ex-cricketer who is struggling to make ends meet, wants to fulfill his child's wish of getting a Jersey but in the process comes face to face with his heroic past and is forced to decide if he will rise to the occasion and become a symbol of hope or continue to live a life as a loser?

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, produced, Dil Raju, S.Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill the music of the film is by Sachet & Parmpara.

