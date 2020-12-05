The happiest father in Mumbai has got to be singer Udit Narayan whose son Aditya, a popular singer and compere himself, got married on December 1. Says the beaming dad, “December 1 is my birthday. It’s not as if we planned my son’s wedding to coincide with my birthday. But when December was mentioned by the astrologer as an auspicious day for marriage, we said, why not? From now on we can have two celebrations on the same day.”

Udit expresses regret that he couldn’t invite all his friends for the happy occasion. “I have just one son. I wanted his marriage to be much more lavish. But the Covid has taken the joy away from all celebrations. In fact I wanted my son to wait until this pandemic was over before getting married. But Shweta’s family and Aditya were keen that they get married now. My son and Shweta were in a live-in relationship for ten year. I guess it was time for them to make it official.”

Udit says he did his best he could with his guest list. “For the wedding reception since we were only allowed 50 guests at one venue we hired three sections of the ITC Maratha and invited 50 guests at each of those venues. So we could invite 150 guests. The wedding took place at a temple. Earlier we had the tilak ceremony at the Raheja Classics and then the mehndi and sangeet with a limited number of invitees. I feel sad about not being able to invite everyone. But I promise to invite all my friends after the Covid threat is over.”

Udit was happy to hear from the Prime Minister. “Modiji wrote me a letter after I invited him for the wedding. So did Bachchan Saab and Ambaniji. The Defence minister Rajnathji called me to wish us for the wedding. We are fortunate to have the blessings of everyone.”

The singer also feels fortunate to have Shweta for his daughter-in-law. “She is soft-spoken. She hardly speaks. And when she does we have to strain our ears to hear her. We had received many marriage proposals for Aditya, and very tempting ones. When he told my wife and I that he wanted to marry the girl he had been with for so many years I was happy.”

Udit feels blessed. “Our family is blessed. On the career front too I am happy to tell you that I’ve sung for Varun Dhawan in Coolie No1. Twenty years ago I had sung for Govinda in the same film.”

Also Read: Singer Aditya Narayan reveals his ‘elaborate’ honeymoon plans

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.