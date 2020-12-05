Singer and television host Aditya Narayan recently tied the knot to Shweta Agarwal. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony last on December 1, in the presence of their close friends and family. Owing to the pandemic, they had a limited number of guests. A day after their wedding, Aditya and Shweta hosted a grand wedding reception which was attended by some celebrities of Bollywood and the television fraternity as well.

In a recent interview post his marriage, Aditya revealed about his honeymoon plans amid the pandemic. “Honeymoon is an elaborate phased one. Since I have to be back in Mumbai every week for shoot we are doing three mini vacay’s. Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg,” he said.

When asked if he would not be going to Maldives as it has proven to be the hotspot for post-lockdown vacation for Bollywood celebrities, the singer said, “Woh toh hai hi (That is there). I get 3-4 free holidays every year to the Maldives. I am their unofficial ambassador.”

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal first met 10 years ago on the sets of Shaapit. On the work front, Aditya currently appears as a host on Sony TV’s singing reality show Indian Idol.

