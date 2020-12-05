Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.12.2020 | 5:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Fardeen Khan meets casting director Mukesh Chhabra; plans to make a comeback to films and OTT

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Fardeen Khan, who was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya opposite Sushmita Sen is all set to make a comeback to films and enter OTT platforms. The actor was spotted outside popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office in Mumbai on Saturday.

Fardeen Khan meets casting director Mukesh Chhabra; plan to make a comeback in films and OTT

Dressed in grey V-neck T-shirt and black jeans,the actor looked in great shape. In recent years, Fardeen was in the news for his weight gain. He had even spoken about being body shamed 'unnecessarily'. At a book launch event in 2019, talking about making a comeback, he had said, "In different capacities, I want to act. But basically, I want to direct and produce and have been planning on that. We will be making a formal announcement soon.”

Fardeen Khan meets casting director Mukesh Chhabra; plans to make a comeback to films and OTT

Fardeen Khan made his acting debut with the 1998 film Prem Aggan which failed to impress the audience. However, it was Ram Gopal Varma's film Jungle that put his career on the right track. He later went on to star in several hit films like Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Dev, Khushi ,No Entry, Heyy Babyy and All The Best.

ALSO READ: Fardeen Khan SPEAKS about body shaming; reveals that he laughs off comments made on him!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Arshad Warsi defends Hindi remakes of…

SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan enters into a profit…

Neetu Kapoor flies back to Mumbai after…

Singer Aditya Narayan reveals his…

Akshay Kumar gets go-ahead to shoot in…

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification