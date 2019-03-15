Bollywood Hungama
Aditya Roy Kapur goes undercover in Goa while shooting for Mohit Suri’s Malang

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen starring in Mohit Suri’s upcoming film Malang. The movie stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The star cast was recently announced on Twitter and honestly, it left us all shook with Anil Kapoor looking younger than ever! The movie’s plot is a revenge thriller based out in Goa. Although only the aerial views are to be shot in the tourist state, most of it will be shot in Mauritius because the landscape is somewhat similar. Also, one of the major reason being the crowd in Goa, April-May are busy months for the state and it will not be easy to shoot for the film without the stars getting mobbed.

Aditya Roy Kapur goes undercover in Goa while shooting for Mohit Suri’s Malang

However, Aditya Roy Kapur has figured an amazing solution to avoid being mobbed by ardent fans. He has gone undercover as he shoots for the biking sequence. He has recently joined Instagram after a couple of his friends forced him to do so and is very active when it comes to keeping his fans updated on his whereabouts. He posted a couple of pictures from the scene where he has a bandana tied to his face and is all geared to shoot the scene while riding a bike. We can’t wait to see Aditya Roy Kapur in a revenge thriller as the actor has mostly done love stories. Also, it will be like a breath of fresh air to see him paired opposite Disha Patani.

Take a look at the pictures Aditya shared on his Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#undercover #goa #malang

A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on

Apart from Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen in the multi-starrer period drama Kalank. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Madhuri Dixit along with him and is based on the pre-independence era of India.

Also Read: Kalank: Alia Bhatt – Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit – Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha – Aditya Roy Kapur’s co-ordinated elegance is the stuff couture dreams are made of

More Pages: Malang Box Office Collection

