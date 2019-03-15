Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari to be dedicated to Bharat Ke Veer

The website, Bharat Ke Veer, was launched two years ago on the Valour Day of the CRPF. It was Akshay Kumar‘s idea to officially provide a degree of financial security to the kin of our soldiers, who make the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Akshay’s involvement with Barat Ke Veer is deep-rooted and personal. He says, “I am an army man’s son and probably, deep down in my heart, I wanted to follow my father’s footsteps. I stepped into show business, but my heart lies with the armed forces. Whenever I see men and women in uniform, I am filled with pride and also a sense of responsibility.”

The actor has decided to dedicate his next release, Kesari, which is directed by Anurag Singh to the martyrs.

He says, “My producers and I are happy to dedicate Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, the second bravest battle ever fought, to Bharat Ke Veer. It is a film that showcases valour and the highest degree of desh bhakti. It is a befitting tribute to our soldiers, who have laid down their lives for the nation”

Akshay has also asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to see if part of the Bharat Ke Veer funds can be utilized for the rehabilitation of soldiers who have been wounded in war. A source adds, “While the families of martyrs currently receive help, the authorities are studying the possibility of providing monetary help to the men in uniform who suffer injuries. After all, there are many who find it hard to earn a livelihood because of a lost limb or other health ailments. If this happens, it will mean more soldiers will get looked after by the establishment.”

Kesari, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Sunir Kheterpal and presented by Zee Studios, releases on March 21.

