Prabhas starrer Adipurush released in theatres on June 16, 2023. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. While the film has opened in cinemas all over the globe, there have been incidents over security reasons and even screening delays. Cinegoers in Telangana vandalized a theatre after the screening of the film was delayed.

A video has gone viral on the internet from Jyothi Cinema in Telangana’s Sangareddy city. Some were heard chanting “Jai Shri Ram” in the background while some throwing things at the glass window panes. The cinegoers vandalized the theatre after the screening was delayed by 40 minutes allegedly due to issue with the sound system. A case was registered and the police is currently investigating the incident.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

