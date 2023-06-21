Kangana Ranaut's Instagram reveals admiration for PM Modi and Elon Musk, calling them her favorite people. Positive impression from their meeting.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Wednesday to express her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Sharing a picture of the two influential figures together, Kangana revealed that they are two of her favorite people. The image was captured during PM Modi's ongoing visit to the US, where he met with Elon Musk.

In her Instagram stories, the Queen actress also shared a video clip of Elon Musk admitting that he is a fan of PM Modi. The meeting between the two prominent personalities seems to have left a positive impression on the Bollywood actor.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress, known for her strong opinions and unabashed support for PM Modi, wrote, "Elon: 'I am a fan of Modi'. Two of my favorite people... such a lovely morning."

Previously, Kangana praised the Twitter chief when he responded to a tweet expressing love for Indian cuisine. The tweet featured a picture of a meal consisting of naan, rice, and curry, with the caption expressing appreciation for "basic b**** Indian food" and its incredible taste. Elon acknowledged the tweet with a simple "True." Kangana, in turn, responded to Elon's comment, expressing her growing fondness by asking how many more reasons he would provide for them to like him even more.

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for her first solo directorial venture titled Emergency, which is expected to release soon. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with Kangana portraying the late politician in the lead role. Alongside Kangana, the movie also features talented actors such as Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in significant roles.

