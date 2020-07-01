Bollywood Hungama

Additi Gupta tests positive for COVID-19, confines herself in a room

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With over 5.6 lakh people across the country suffering from Coronavirus, the numbers are on an all-time rise leading us in the fourth month of lockdown. A lot of people from the industry have also been tested positive for Coronavirus and while most of them have recovered, we lost some to the pandemic. The latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 is Additi Gupta, who played the female protagonist in Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and was last seen in Ishqbaaz.

Additi Gupta says that she was asymptomatic when she tested positive for Coronavirus and has confined herself in a room for over a week now. She got herself tested as soon as she lost her sense of smell and had no other symptoms other than that. She immediately quarantined herself and has started proper medications for the same. Additi is thankful for her husband, family, and friends for supporting her throughout and will be quarantined for another 10 days. She says that she is getting a sense of smell back and can’t wait for things to go back to normal.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Additi Gupta!

