To celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the makers of Fauji 2 have launched an electrifying trailer, giving audiences a glimpse of the fresh faces set to lead this highly-anticipated revival. Led by Gauahar Khan, Vicky Jain and the new cast is ready to take on the legacy of the iconic series with a modern twist.

Fauji 2 trailer drops on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday featuring high drama, watch

Gauahar Khan Said “Nothing is more magical than a creative team such as this coming together to create one of the iconic shows of our time, I am very excited to be part of such a show that touched many hearts. Can’t wait for everyone to see what we have created with this version, Fauji is an emotion so it is also our responsibility to live up to the legacy of what that show gave everyone”

Producer Sandeep Singh shared his excitement: “Fauji 2 is a tribute to the classic that introduced us to Shah Rukh Khan's genius. We’re bringing a vibrant, contemporary version that aims to captivate viewers with the same spirit and thrill as the original.”

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Doordarshan, added, “The timeless appeal of Fauji lives on. With Fauji 2, we’re beyond thrilled to present this iconic story once again, now reimagined to celebrate the bravery and bonds of our armed forces for today’s generation.”

Gaurav Dwivedi CEO of Doordarshan stated, "Fauji was one of the most successful serials of its time that still strikes the chord with the audience. When we came across the concept of Fauji 2, we were thrilled to take this up as the concept for us was a total “yes”. We are looking forward to giving that experience to everyone once again with this new and revised version of it keeping the core of what Fauji is intact.”

'FAUJI 2' TRAILER UNVEILED ON SRK'S BIRTHDAY... AIRS FROM 18 NOV ON DOORDARSHAN... As a mark of respect and admiration for #ShahRukhKhan on his birthday, #SandeepSingh and #Doordarshan have unveiled the trailer of their upcoming show #Fauji2. Starring #GauaharKhan and… pic.twitter.com/LHjLCWxZTZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 2, 2024

With Fauji 2 set to premiere this November on Doordarshan, the excitement among fans is palpable as they eagerly await this fresh take on a beloved classic. Promising a powerful mix of nostalgia and a modern storyline, Fauji 2 is poised to captivate both longtime fans and new audiences alike, celebrating the resilience, courage, and unity of India’s armed forces in a whole new way.

Fauji 2, produced, creatively directed, and conceptualized by Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi, with Sameer Hallim as the Creative Head, title track by Shreyas Puranik, sung by Sonu Nigam. Fauji 2 is a story by Vishal Chaturvedi screenplay by Amarnath Jha, and dialogues by Anil Choudhary and Chaitanya Tulsyan. The series marks the debut of film director Abhinav Pareek, who previously directed Sab Moh Maaya Hai and A Wedding Story. Fauji 2 also features Nishant Chandrashekhar as a director.

The show will air from November 18, every Monday-Thursday Prime Time at 9 pm only on DD National and will be broadcast in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali.

