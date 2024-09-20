The actress asserted that ever since they shifted to their residence in Yashdeep Society, Oshiwara, she has been facing issues with the residents.

Actress-Influencer Rozlyn Khan recently visited the Oshiwara Police station in Andheri West, Mumbai to file a police complaint against of group of residents, living in Yashdeep Society where Khan resides with her sister. In the complaint, the actress alleged that she has been facing several issues with them which has now prompted her to sell the flat and move away to a different neighborhood.

In the complaint, which Rozlyn Khan has filed with the Mumbai police, the actress has written, “Since the day we brought this flat, the society people were not happy with us, but we both used to keep busy and hardly interacted with members”. Addressing the issue, the actress initially took to social media platform, aka X, to express her grief over the issues she has been facing and elaborated on it saying, “I can’t stay in a premises where my safety is compromised and I’m pushed to play dirty games ..! I quit..! Decided to sell the flat n shift to posh society where I have peace of mind.. it’s not all the battle you have to fight ..! I have bigger aims and bigger battles to win ..!”

I can’t stay in a premises where my safety is compromised and I’m pushed to play dirty games ..! I quit..! Decided to sell the flat n shift to posh society where I have peace of mind.. it’s not all the battle you have to fight ..! I have bigger aims and bigger battles to win ..!… — Rozlyn Khan (@Rozlynkhan) September 19, 2024



She went on to add, “But I’m making a legal statement that from local police station to duty officers are managed .. I will push things to you to decide if I am even one percent guilty of anything ? They tortured to a limit where watchman stopped my ambulance at the main gate when my platlete count dropped down to 37000, and I was made to walk out of my tower to take ambulance at 2am, and these bunch of people are losers they are jobless and sitting to torture me day night till I leave this place ..” The actress also went on to tag the Mumbai Police as well as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

