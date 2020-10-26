Passionate reports in a section of the press that Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized since Saturday after suffering an injury, has the Bachchan family wondering where these alarmist reports come from.

“I ask, because he’s sitting right in front of me. That must be his duplicate in the hospital,” says Abhishek when I ask him about the scary rumours regarding his dad. I also touched base with Bachchan Sr himself and he confirmed he was fine.

The question to be asked now is, who puts out such alarmist reports and for what purpose? Is it just to grab attention? Surely there are more discreet ways to get attention than imagining harm to a national celebrity?

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan receives warm 78th birthday wish from Abhishek Bachchan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.