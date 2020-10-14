Payal Ghosh was slapped with a legal notice by Richa Chadha after the former had dragged her name in the alleged rape complaint against Anurag Kashyap. Payal had said that Anurag Kashyap told her about actresses like Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill, and Huma Qureshi being one call away for ‘activities’ like these.

Richa Chadha had almost immediately taken legal action against Payal Ghosh for making such claims and had gotten the notice hand-delivered, which the latter refused to accept. However, the suit went to the Bombay High Court whereas per the reports, Payal Ghosh has submitted an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha in the form of an undertaking and the suit is now disposed of.

Richa Chadha even took to her Twitter to share the news.

Take a look at her tweet.

