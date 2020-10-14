Bollywood Hungama

Payal Ghosh tenders an apology to Richa Chadha before Bombay High Court rendering the suit disposed

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Payal Ghosh was slapped with a legal notice by Richa Chadha after the former had dragged her name in the alleged rape complaint against Anurag Kashyap. Payal had said that Anurag Kashyap told her about actresses like Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill, and Huma Qureshi being one call away for ‘activities’ like these.

Payal Ghosh tenders an apology to Richa Chadha before Bombay High Court rendering the suit disposed

Richa Chadha had almost immediately taken legal action against Payal Ghosh for making such claims and had gotten the notice hand-delivered, which the latter refused to accept. However, the suit went to the Bombay High Court whereas per the reports, Payal Ghosh has submitted an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha in the form of an undertaking and the suit is now disposed of.

Richa Chadha even took to her Twitter to share the news.

Take a look at her tweet.

Also Read: Richa Chadha shares copy of Court order where Payal Ghosh’s lawyer states his client will apologise and withdraw her statement 

