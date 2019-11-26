Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre was in the news when actress Kriti Kharbanda dropped out of the film after shooting for the next schedule. Now, another actor has hopped on board the film.

Actor-writer-director Samir Soni joined the team of Rumi Jaffry’s film. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with Emraan Hashmi from the sets of the film. Sharing the image, he wrote, “Pleasure working with the fine, talented and intelligent @therealemraan.”



Meanwhile, the film went on floors in the month of May this year. Earlier producer Anand Pandit said that the film is a mystery-thriller that revolves around a group of friends including some of them who are retired lawyers. Amitabh Bachchan essays the role of one of the lawyers whereas Emraan Hashmi will play a business tycoon. These friends meet up at a bungalow in Shimla and play a psychological game. They are constructing a huge bungalow set in Malad, Mumbai.

Chehre also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy and Raghubir Yadav with Annu Kapoor. This is the first time that Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing screen space. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 24, 2020.

