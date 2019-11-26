Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.11.2019 | 8:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

This actor joins the team of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre was in the news when actress Kriti Kharbanda dropped out of the film after shooting for the next schedule. Now, another actor has hopped on board the film.

This actor joins the team of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre

Actor-writer-director Samir Soni joined the team of Rumi Jaffry’s film. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with Emraan Hashmi from the sets of the film. Sharing the image, he wrote, “Pleasure working with the fine, talented and intelligent @therealemraan.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Pleasure working with the fine, talented and intelligent @therealemraan . ???????? . . #chehre #film

A post shared by Samir Soni (@samirsoni123) on


Meanwhile, the film went on floors in the month of May this year. Earlier producer Anand Pandit said that the film is a mystery-thriller that revolves around a group of friends including some of them who are retired lawyers. Amitabh Bachchan essays the role of one of the lawyers whereas Emraan Hashmi will play a business tycoon. These friends meet up at a bungalow in Shimla and play a psychological game. They are constructing a huge bungalow set in Malad, Mumbai.

Chehre also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy and Raghubir Yadav with Annu Kapoor. This is the first time that Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing screen space. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 24, 2020.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan to shoot action scenes for Chehre in Poland

More Pages: Chehre Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Farah Khan’s outlook towards remakes changed…

Ileana D’Cruz reveals that she had trouble…

Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna all set to…

IFFI gets trolled for mixing up Satyajit…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker allots major…

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to shoot action…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification