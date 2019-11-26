Earlier this year, Farah Khan had announced that she has partnered with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for her next film. Since then there have been reports of the two making a remake of the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta.

Recently, Farah Khan spoke about her upcoming will and why she changed her opinion about remakes. Talking about the reports about Satte Pe Satta remake, she said, “Till we announce what we are making, what’s the title, who all are in the movie, everything else is just rumour and speculation which we don’t even want to refute because there is no point.”

Farah Khan was speaking at a panel discussion organized by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films in Delhi. She also shed light on why she is okay with making remakes. “At one point of time, I used to look down upon remakes and ask ‘why is he doing this?’ But now I think it is worldwide (remakes are made worldwide). I realized that after having children… My kids haven’t watched the movies that I loved in my childhood or when I was growing up. They are not going to watch them now because the movies are dated, so why not give a fresh spin if the story is interesting or something… You can modernise it and make it for today’s audiences,” said Farah Khan.

“Motherhood has changed a lot in my life, my outlook,” added the Main Hoon Na director. She also revealed that her son would like her to make the Hollywood film The Avengers, while her daughters are into the chick-flick genre, which Farah Khan does not make.

