Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.11.2019 | 11:34 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan to shoot action scenes for Chehre in Poland

BySubhash K. Jha

In spite of loud health warnings and the medical advice to slow down the pace of his work, Amitabh Bachchan continues to slog it out with the furious energy of a 22-year old. We now hear that in spite of the advice for complete bed rest for at least a month, Big B is getting ready to leave for Poland to shoot for Rumy Jaffrey’s suspense thriller Chehre.

Amitabh Bachchan to shoot action scenes for Chehre in Poland

Says a source close to the development, “There is a major action scene to be shot in Poland. In spite of all medical warnings Bachchan Saab is going ahead with the action scene. It is really very simple. There is a commitment that he has made. The schedule in Poland was decided long before his recent health issues. Bachchan Saab cannot allow the producer Anand Pandit to incur losses.”

The Poland schedule would signal the end of the shooting for Chehre. After this, Big B would take his break. But would his already frail physical health be able to take the strain?”

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda dropped out of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre?

More Pages: Chehre Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna all set to…

IFFI gets trolled for mixing up Satyajit…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker allots major…

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to shoot action…

Shanaya Kapoor to represent India at Le Bal…

Police complaint filed against Vaani Kapoor…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification