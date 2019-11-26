In spite of loud health warnings and the medical advice to slow down the pace of his work, Amitabh Bachchan continues to slog it out with the furious energy of a 22-year old. We now hear that in spite of the advice for complete bed rest for at least a month, Big B is getting ready to leave for Poland to shoot for Rumy Jaffrey’s suspense thriller Chehre.

Says a source close to the development, “There is a major action scene to be shot in Poland. In spite of all medical warnings Bachchan Saab is going ahead with the action scene. It is really very simple. There is a commitment that he has made. The schedule in Poland was decided long before his recent health issues. Bachchan Saab cannot allow the producer Anand Pandit to incur losses.”

The Poland schedule would signal the end of the shooting for Chehre. After this, Big B would take his break. But would his already frail physical health be able to take the strain?”

