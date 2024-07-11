The CBFC has given Bad Newz a UA rating and certified it for release. The movie's runtime is 2 hours 22 minutes (142 minutes).

After the trailer for their upcoming movie Bad Newz was released, Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virkare are constantly in the news. The trailer begins with a confused Tripti after she finds that she is pregnant. She really wants an explanation about the father of the child.

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri starrer Bad Newz receives UA rating from CBFC

The film has already generated significant buzz by it’s hit songs like "Tauba Tauba" and "Jaanam." Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, and the latest news only adds to the excitement.

Bad Newz has been officially certified with a 'UA' rating by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on 10 July 2024. The movie's duration is set at 142 minutes and zero seconds, translating to 2 hours and 22 minutes of intense drama and action. This certification and runtime announcement has generated a buzz among movie enthusiasts, eager to witness the narrative unfold on the big screen.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to his Twitter account and share an update about the runtime and certification details for the upcoming film Bad Newz.

In his tweet, Adarsh announced that Bad Newz. has received a UA (Universal Adult) certification from the censor board, indicating that the film is suitable for Adult. Alongside this, he disclosed that the film’s runtime is a lengthy 2 hours and 45 minutes.

He captioned, #Xclusiv… ‘BAD NEWZ’ RUN TIME… #BadNewz certified ‘UA’ by #CBFC on 10 July 2024. Duration: 142.00 min:sec [2 hours, 22 min, 00 sec]. #India.

Anand Tiwari directs Bad Newz. which stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The film, produced by Amazon Prime in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, will be released in theaters on July 19, 2024.

Also Read : Vicky Kaushal takes nostalgic trip – from first audition to fan frenzy, 12 years in the making: “Ever so grateful for all your love and blessings

More Pages: Bad Newz Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.