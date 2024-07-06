comscore
Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya come together for Jubin Nautiyal's 'Zor Ki Barsaat Hui'

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya come together for Jubin Nautiyal’s ‘Zor Ki Barsaat Hui’

Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya come together for Jubin Nautiyal's 'Zor Ki Barsaat Hui'

The monsoon anthem is expected to be dropping on July 15.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following the success of ‘Barsaat Ki Dhun’ and ‘Pehli Baarish Mein’, ‘Zor Ki Barsaat Hui’ will be the third song from the monsoon franchise by T-Series with vocals given by Jubin Nautiyal and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Readers would be aware that the monsoon song series has always captivated audiences with its soulful melodies and poignant storytelling, and hence the makers have decided to come out with another video with Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya.

Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya come together for Jubin Nautiyal's ‘Zor Ki Barsaat Hui’

Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya come together for Jubin Nautiyal’s ‘Zor Ki Barsaat Hui’

‘Zor Ki Barsaat Hui’ continues in this vein and will be capturing the essence of the monsoon season with heartfelt lyrics in Jubin Nautiyal’s distinctive style. The music video stars Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya in a compelling love story against the backdrop of a rainy day, and it promises to resonate deeply with viewers.

The makers unveiled a teaser of the melody along with the intense passionate chemistry of Isha and Abhishek on social media on Saturday. The teaser first takes audiences on a small trip down memory lane by sharing glimpses of the previous monsoon tracks like ‘Barsaat Ki Dhun’ featuring Gurmeet Choudhary and Karishma Sharma, as well as ‘Pehli Baarish Mein’ showcasing the same duo, followed by this track.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)


A few days ago, influencer-turned-actor Abhishek Malhan as well as Udaariyaan fame Isha Malviya shared a glimpse with each other along with giving a glimpse of their chemistry from the song to their followers on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABHISHEK MALHAN (@fukra_insaan)


Zor Ki Barsaat Hui will be available on all major streaming platforms starting July 15, with the music video premiering on T-Series’ official YouTube channel.

Also Read: Isha Malviya sparks marriage rumours post-breakup with Samarth Jurel: “I will only wear a traditional red lehenga”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

