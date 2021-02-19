Bollywood Hungama

Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor to release on July 9, 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood is getting back on its feet amid the pandemic and theatrical releases are being decided for upcoming films. Amongst the movies that will see theatrical release is Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor o release on July 9, 2021

The film is set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Pragya Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures.

Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor o release on July 9, 2021

The modern love story helmed by ace director Abhishek Kapoor has become one of the first mainstream Indian films to wrap under 2 months in the pandemic. A 48-day shoot schedule was swiftly and efficiently managed by the production team, taking utmost safety precautions and following strict protocols for a smooth process.

