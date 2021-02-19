Bollywood Hungama

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled next with Luv Ranjan to release on March 18, 2022

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It's confirmed! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled next which is being helmed by Luv Ranjan is set to release during Holi, March 18, 2022. The shooting of the film commenced in Delhi in January 2021. The film stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. A huge set was created as the cast shot indoor family scenes in the lavishly mounted set.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled next with Luv Ranjan to release on March 18, 2022

The announcement of the release date comes few weeks after the first schedule was wrapped up. The plan is to commence the second schedule in March 2021. The makers plan to complete the India schedule for the film before charting out the plan for the abroad schedule. Their initial plan was to shoot in Spain but due to rising cases in Europe, the next plan of action is yet to be decided.

It is a love story directed by Luv Ranjan and marks the acting debut of Boney Kapoor.

 ALSO READ: Watch: Ranbir Kapoor turns into a nosy old matchmaker

More Pages: Luv Ranjan's next starring Ranbir Kapoor Box Office Collection

