It's confirmed! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled next which is being helmed by Luv Ranjan is set to release during Holi, March 18, 2022. The shooting of the film commenced in Delhi in January 2021. The film stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. A huge set was created as the cast shot indoor family scenes in the lavishly mounted set.

The announcement of the release date comes few weeks after the first schedule was wrapped up. The plan is to commence the second schedule in March 2021. The makers plan to complete the India schedule for the film before charting out the plan for the abroad schedule. Their initial plan was to shoot in Spain but due to rising cases in Europe, the next plan of action is yet to be decided.

It is a love story directed by Luv Ranjan and marks the acting debut of Boney Kapoor.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.