The OTT space has seen a major boost in the last couple of years. Several big-screen personalities have also tried their hands at the web series format. Now, according to the Mood of The Nation survey by India Today, Abhishek Bachchan has turned out to be the No. 1 OTT star (Male) in the country with Raveena Tandon earning the top spot among the ladies.

With a vote share of 12.5%, Abhishek Bachchan earned the top spot as No. 1 OTT star (Male). He was seen in the web series Breathe-Into The Shadow and the actor’s last three film releases- Bob Biswas, The Big Bull, Ludo- were direct-to-OTT releases. Manoj Bajpayee secured second place with 9.8 % vote share. The actor has dominated the OTT space with his stellar performance in The Family Man season 1 and 2. At number three is Bobby Deol with 7.1% vote share. He was hailed for his performance in the web series Aashram. At number four and five are Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui respectively with 4.7% and 3.7% vote share. Both the actors won the OTT space with their power-packed performance in Sacred Games seasons 1 and 2. Saif was also a part of the much-talked-about series Tandav. Nawazuddin was also seen in several direct-to-OTT release films.

Coming to the ladies, Raveena Tandon earned the top spot with a vote share of 16%. She gave a prolific performance in the recently released web series Aranyak where she played the role of a cop. Sushmita Sen who made a fiery comeback with the Emmy Nominated web series Aarya stands second with a vote share of 12.2 %. On number three is Radhika Apte with 2.7 % who was joked to have an omnipresent presence on OTT platforms. The last two spots are filled by Pooja Bhatt and Huma Qureshi with a vote share of 2.5% and 1.8 %. While Pooja was hailed for her performance in Bombay Begums, Huma shone in Maharani.

