Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you the soulful track ‘O Aasmanwale’ starring Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Khan

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The names behind some of the most iconic songs, Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal collaborate for yet another soulful track that promises to leave you teary-eyed. Titled ‘O Aasmanwale’, the song is composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Manoj Muntashir and also stars Neha Khan who collaborates with Jubin for the first time.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you ‘O Aasmanwale’ starring Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Khan

Directed by Navjit Buttar, the heart-wrenching 'O Aasmanwale’ is shot in the picturesque locales of Shimla. Says Bhushan Kumar, "Jubin Nautiyal has time and again proved to be a singer who can uplift any song. He and Neha have done a brilliant job in ‘O Aasmanwale’ and make you truly empathise with their characters."

Talking about the song Jubin Nautiyal says, "O Aasmanwale is a very soulful yet very intense track. As an artist, it’s always challenging to take on songs in this genre because you want a listener to feel the emotions behind the lyrics. I hope they enjoy this one."

Adds Neha Khan, "I love Jubin’s music and I think he is one of the finest singers we have in the country today so it was a huge honour to be part of a song he has sung. Bhushan sir is the ultimate name in music so ‘O Aasmanwale’ is an incredibly special song to me for many reasons."

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you Jubin Nautiyal’s ‘O Aasmanwale’ penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Rochak Kohli. Featuring Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Khan and directed by Navjit Buttar, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Jubin Nautiyal covers his latest song ‘Bewafaa Tera Yun Mushkaraana’

