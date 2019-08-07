Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.08.2019 | 12:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz to star in Ajay Devgn’s production

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It seems like Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan will be reuniting after starring in Rohit Shetty‘s Bol Bachchan in 2012. Now, Abhishek will be reportedly starring in Ajay’s production which will also have Ileana D’Cruz in pivotal role. The film will be directed by Kookie Gulati who worked as creative director on Total Dhamaal.

Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz to star in Ajay Devgn's production

The film is based on real incident that took place between 1990 and 2000. The team is currently doing the recee for the film and it is under pre-production. Ileana D’Cruz has a strong role in the film but she isn’t paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan. As per reports, another actress will be roped in who will be paired opposite Abhishek. The makers plan to take the film on floor by the end of the year. While it is unclear whether Ajay will star in the film or not, this film seems to be an amazing collaboration.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled multistarrer. Besides this, he is also starring in Amazon Prime Original, Breathe 2. Ajay Devgn is busy with the shooting of Bhuj: The Pride Of India. He has many projects including Chanakya, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior among others..

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan shares a heartwarming picture for Amitabh Bachchan’s second birthday!

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha shot for the…

Battle Of Biggest stars on Christmas 2020!…

Dostana 2 is finally happening…But without…

Bhuj: The Pride Of India: Ajay Devgn to…

EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor’s film…

#NotMyDeepika trends on Twitter after…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification