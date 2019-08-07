Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.08.2019 | 12:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Sadak 2 moves out of Kashmir, Alia Bhatt confirms

BySubhash K. Jha

After the Indian government’s announcement of Article 370 being repealed, there are reports of Bollywood running scared from Kashmir. According to reports in a section of the press Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and the Vikram Batra bio-pic Shershaah are being pushed ahead if not out of Kashmir.

Sadak 2 moves out of Kashmir, Alia Bhatt confirms

Alia Bhatt who plays the female lead in Sadak 2 confirmed to this writer that the shooting of the film in Kashmir has been cancelled and moved to another location (yet to be decided). “Until there is a clear picture of what is going on in Kashmir how can any Bollywood crew think oh shooting there? By the grace of God all will be well in the Valley,” a source from the Sadak 2 team told this writer.

In Hyderabad superstar Mahesh Babu can heave a sigh of relief as the entire shooting of the Kashmir schedule his new Telugu project Sarileru Neekevvaru is completed. Says a source close to Mahesh, “We were lucky. We shot in Kashmir for a major part of July without a hitch. The situation was absolutely under control. We finished our schedule just a few days before Article 370 was repealed.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt reveals about her morning routine in her latest video

More Pages: Sadak 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After scrapping of Article 370 & Article…

Sidharth Malhotra kickstarts second schedule…

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt join Arjun Kapoor's…

Alia Bhatt to feature in Doorbeen’s upcoming…

Pooja Bhatt spills the beans on what she…

Karan Johar to produce a web version of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification