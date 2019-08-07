Sadak 2 moves out of Kashmir, Alia Bhatt confirms

After the Indian government’s announcement of Article 370 being repealed, there are reports of Bollywood running scared from Kashmir. According to reports in a section of the press Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and the Vikram Batra bio-pic Shershaah are being pushed ahead if not out of Kashmir.

Alia Bhatt who plays the female lead in Sadak 2 confirmed to this writer that the shooting of the film in Kashmir has been cancelled and moved to another location (yet to be decided). “Until there is a clear picture of what is going on in Kashmir how can any Bollywood crew think oh shooting there? By the grace of God all will be well in the Valley,” a source from the Sadak 2 team told this writer.

In Hyderabad superstar Mahesh Babu can heave a sigh of relief as the entire shooting of the Kashmir schedule his new Telugu project Sarileru Neekevvaru is completed. Says a source close to Mahesh, “We were lucky. We shot in Kashmir for a major part of July without a hitch. The situation was absolutely under control. We finished our schedule just a few days before Article 370 was repealed.”

