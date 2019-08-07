Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.08.2019 | 2:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Sidharth Malhotra kickstarts second schedule of Shershaah in the valley

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sidharth Malhotra, who will essay the role of Captain Vikram Batra in his biopic titled Shershaah, has begun the second schedule of the film in Kashmir. The actor flew to Kashmir and started the shooting as the permission was granted prior to Article 370 being scrapped.

Sidharth Malhotra kickstarts second schedule of Shershaah in the valley

After completing the Chandigarh and Palampur schedule, the 40-day schedule will be shot in Leh, Ladakh and Kargil. Most of the shoot will be war sequences and Sidharth will be shooting most of his action scenes. He had prepped himself for the schedule. The team will be stationed in the valley until September 15. They will be shooting the war sequences, the initial days of Captain Batra when was recruited and his subsequent posting at Kargil.

Shabir Boxwala, who is co-producing the project with Karan Johar, said that there is no unrest as it is being reported after Article 370 being scrapped. The places like Kargil, Leh, Ladakh and Jammu are calm from what he learnt from the army officers. They are optimistic that even Srinagar, which is a bit tense, will ease out in some days.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani to kick off Shershaah 2nd schedule on the occasion of Vijay Divas

More Pages: Shershaah Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After scrapping of Article 370 & Article…

Sadak 2 moves out of Kashmir, Alia Bhatt…

Find out how Parineeti Chopra got injured on…

SCOOP! Ranveer Singh to be the brand…

MLA demands Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor,…

Karan Johar’s parties accused of serving…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification