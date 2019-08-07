Sidharth Malhotra kickstarts second schedule of Shershaah in the valley

Sidharth Malhotra, who will essay the role of Captain Vikram Batra in his biopic titled Shershaah, has begun the second schedule of the film in Kashmir. The actor flew to Kashmir and started the shooting as the permission was granted prior to Article 370 being scrapped.

After completing the Chandigarh and Palampur schedule, the 40-day schedule will be shot in Leh, Ladakh and Kargil. Most of the shoot will be war sequences and Sidharth will be shooting most of his action scenes. He had prepped himself for the schedule. The team will be stationed in the valley until September 15. They will be shooting the war sequences, the initial days of Captain Batra when was recruited and his subsequent posting at Kargil.

Shabir Boxwala, who is co-producing the project with Karan Johar, said that there is no unrest as it is being reported after Article 370 being scrapped. The places like Kargil, Leh, Ladakh and Jammu are calm from what he learnt from the army officers. They are optimistic that even Srinagar, which is a bit tense, will ease out in some days.

