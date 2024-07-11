The Indian Army shared a poignant video featuring Bollywood's Abhishek Bachchan, who offered a heartfelt tribute on the 25th Kargil Vijay Divas, reflecting patriotism and gratitude while highlighting Bollywood's profound respect for the armed forces. Abhishek Bachchan’s words were filled with respect and emotion as he began, "On this 25th anniversary of Kargil, firstly I'd like to remember all the great martyrs who gave the supreme sacrifice to keep us safe and for the sovereignty of this nation, of this great nation," honouring the ultimate sacrifice of our brave soldiers.

Abhishek Bachchan gives emotional salute to sacrifices of Kargil heroes on 25th anniversary; Indian army REACTS

With deep respect, Abhishek Bachchan added, "My respect, love for all of you in the armed forces remains and grows with each given day." He also highlighted the significance of this milestone, "25 years of remembrance, of bravery and most of all from us citizens of the country, of an immense feeling of safety and pride that we know that you all are there on the borders taking care of us."

Interestingly, Abhishek also portrayed the heroic Captain Vikram Batra in the film LOC: Kargil, making his tribute even more personal. He signed off with immense love and respect for the armed forces, remembering the fallen heroes. "My love for you is boundless, my respect grows every day and my remembrance to the brothers and sisters that we have lost. Jai Hind."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Army (@indianarmy.adgpi)

Abhishek's tribute is not just a salute to the sacrifice of our frontline heroes, but a heartfelt message that will resonate with every Indian.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 19 years of son Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dus with heartwarming post

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.