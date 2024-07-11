The much-loved family entertainer, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is all set for the World TV premiere on Star Gold as it will aired on Sunday, July 14, at 8 pm. The robot rom com features an ensemble cast, including legendary actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia as it promises to take on an entertaining ride with a sci-fi twist.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The story revolves around Aryan Agnihotri (Shahid Kapoor), a handsome, smart robotics engineer from Delhi, now based in Mumbai. Following the footsteps of his workaholic aunt, played by Dimple Kapadia, Aryan ventures to Los Angeles, where he meets Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon. Unknown to Aryan, Sifra is a robot that behaves just like a human. As their love story unfolds, it comes with numerous twists and turns, challenging the very essence of human-robot relationships.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon talk about its world television premiere

Shahid shared his excitement about the premiere saying, “The love for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya keeps growing! Get ready to experience the ultimate family entertainer on TV. Make sure to catch the World TV Premiere, only on Star Gold this Sunday at 8 PM.” Kriti Sanon, reflecting on her role, added, “This was the first time being part of such a unique romantic comedy where I play the role of a robot. Portraying Sifra was a joy and a huge learning experience. The film shot across beautiful locations, boasts amazing music. I am really looking forward to families enjoying this unique story during its premiere on Star Gold this Sunday at 8 pm.”

More details on the film

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, it received a lot of love and acclaim for its innovative storytelling and chartbuster tracks. Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film released in theatres as a Valentine’s Day special release, on February 9.

