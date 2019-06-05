Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.06.2019 | 9:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Aayush Sharma to play an Army Officer in his next titled Kwatha

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aayush Sharma, who made his acting debut with LoveYatri that released last year, has been recently signed on for an inspirational action drama titled Kwatha. Produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and directed by Karan Lalit Butani, Kwatha will see Aayush playing an Army officer with a twist!

Aayush Sharma to play an Army Officer in his next titled Kwatha

A source informs, “It’s an action drama pumped with a lot of emotions, where the young actor will be playing an Army Major. Aayush will be seen in a completely new look again and has already started working on his body to get a muscular look. Kwatha is inspired from true events and will show how a few incidents change his character’s opinion and perspective on certain things.”

Talking about playing an army officer, and expressing his excitement, Aayush Sharma adds, “It’s a huge honour to play an Army Officer. I’m really looking forward to start shooting for the film.”

The makers of Kwatha are looking to begin shooting around September this year. While the rest of the cast is yet to be finalized, the film is being readied to release in 2020.

Also Read: Salman Khan thinks Varun Dhawan could be the next superstar, but on one condition

More Pages: Kwatha Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to be cast…

Hrithik Roshan to play army officer, Tiger…

Here’s what Akshay Kumar is doing to raise…

Aayush Sharma to star in Rajkumar Santoshi's…

Mahesh Manjrekar confirms Salman Khan will…

Salman Khan to make Hindi remake of Marathi…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification