Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.06.2019 | 9:04 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Scoop: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani to team up for a LOVE STORY?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Is Shah Rukh Khan finally announcing his next film after Zero? Looks like he has been having several meetings with Rajkumar Hirani and the two have almost agreed to work together for a love story. Buzz is that the film is going to be conventional love story with SRK in the lead with strong emotional currents, which has been a signature style of Hirani. Another interesting factor reported about the project is that it won’t have Vidhu Vinod Chopra as the producer. This has probably never happened before.

SRK and Raju will jointly produce the movie, it is said. Now, if this project comes through it would be interesting to see Shah Rukh in a Hirani venture since he had rejected his Munnabhai MBBS script 16 years ago. No official confirmation has been given yet about the said project.

While Shah Rukh has been going through a tough time with his films under performing at the box office, Hirani was embroiled in a Me Too controversy recently. There was no legal action taken over it as the complainant refrained from doing so. His last film, Sanju was a hit but despite that he has been looking to redeem himself after all the allegations.

Also Read: SCOOP: Yash Raj Films pitches Dhoom 4 to Shah Rukh Khan?

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After Shah Rukh Khan, it’s Varun Dhawan for…

SCOOP: Yash Raj Films pitches Dhoom 4 to…

Karan Johar to host a show featuring star…

Akshay Kumar TOPS the celebrity endorsement…

Rajkumar Hirani joins the jury for Shanghai…

Shah Rukh Khan developing Netflix thriller…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification