Scoop: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani to team up for a LOVE STORY?

Is Shah Rukh Khan finally announcing his next film after Zero? Looks like he has been having several meetings with Rajkumar Hirani and the two have almost agreed to work together for a love story. Buzz is that the film is going to be conventional love story with SRK in the lead with strong emotional currents, which has been a signature style of Hirani. Another interesting factor reported about the project is that it won’t have Vidhu Vinod Chopra as the producer. This has probably never happened before.

SRK and Raju will jointly produce the movie, it is said. Now, if this project comes through it would be interesting to see Shah Rukh in a Hirani venture since he had rejected his Munnabhai MBBS script 16 years ago. No official confirmation has been given yet about the said project.

While Shah Rukh has been going through a tough time with his films under performing at the box office, Hirani was embroiled in a Me Too controversy recently. There was no legal action taken over it as the complainant refrained from doing so. His last film, Sanju was a hit but despite that he has been looking to redeem himself after all the allegations.

