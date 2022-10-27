The wedding season is once again on in the Indian entertainment industry. Last year, Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal, Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain, and Mouni Roy – Suraj Nambiar were among the few stars who got hitched. This year, actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha, Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan got married in lavish ceremonies as well. Now, another couple entering a new phase in their lives and it may come as a surprise to the fans. This year, two musicians are getting married to each other. Aashiqui 2 singer-composer duo Palak Muchhal and Mithoon are tying the knot on November 6, 2022.

Aashiqui 2 singer-composer duo Palak Muchhal and Mithoon to tie the knot on November 6, 2022

The couple is getting married in the first week of November and the festivities will begin from November 4 onwards. As per a source close to Bollywood Hungama, “The two musicians have known each other for a while. But, it is an arranged marriage.” The reception will be helmed in Mumbai itself.

In 2016, the duo worked together on the songs ‘Keh Bhi De’ and ‘Door Na Jaa’. She then crooned two songs in Aashiqui 2 composed by Mithoon – ‘Meri Aashiqui’ and ‘Chaahu Main Ya Na’. The album was a hit which was picturized on Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Mithoon is one of the most popular music composers in the industry who has worked on albums for films like Zeher, Kalyug, Anwar, The Train, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Yaariyan, Ek Villain, Sanam Re, Shivaay, Baaghi 2, Kabir Singh, Malang, and Radhe Shyam.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.