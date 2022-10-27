The film Liger marked the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film starred Ananya Panday in the lead role and Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role. The promotions were done with full pomp and show but the film fail to create any magic on the screen. Now, the director has filed a police complaint against distributors Warangal Sreenu, and Shoban Babu alleging blackmailing and receiving threats.

Recently, an audio call was leaked of Puri Jagannadh where he slammed the distributors of Liger for blackmailing him. He filed a complaint alleging that the distributors blackmailed him and were trying to illegally extract money from him apart from blackmailing him. In the complaint, the director said that the distributors owe money to the sub-distributors. So, now they are gathering the sub-distributors and calling for a protest at Puri Jagannadh's residence in order to recover the losses.

In the audio call which is circulating online, he said, “Are they blackmailing me? I don't owe anyone money, but I am still giving it. There was a loss and out of goodwill, I have decided to return. I have already spoken to buyers and informed them that the agreed amount would be returned in a month's time.”

“Here (in the film industry) everyone is undertaking a gamble. Some movies will be hits and others will flop. I am yet to get a lot of money from hits like Pokiri and Ishmart Shankar. Will the buyers association help me with that? If you want to protest, do it. I'll take the list of people who protested and will give money to those who did not protest,” Puri added.

As per The News Minute, Bharath Choudary, who is one of the exhibitors of Liger in Andhra Pradesh, said, “Puri is in touch with us and has agreed that a certain amount will be returned. We hope that everything will be returned on amicable terms. We are not planning any protest from this (Andhra) region.”

Recently, Puri spoke to Chiranjeevi during an Instagram live session after GodFather’s release. Puri said, “Success brings a lot of energy and all that energy goes away with failure. In success, we feel like a genius and in failure, we feel like a fool. Those who believed in us when the films worked, will also turn on us when films flop.”

He added, “We get a lot of pressure. We need strength to face all those things. We need a healing period when we are injured but I believe that the healing period should be short. We might lose people, and wealth or wars might happen, the healing period should not be more than one month. We should move on to the next thing.”

The filmmaker further spoke about Liger’s failure and said, “I worked on Liger for three years and I enjoyed doing that film with actors and building beautiful sets, I shot with Mike Tyson. But, it failed. But for that, we can’t cry over it for the next three years. If I look back, the days I was happier are more than the days I was sad.”

Liger released on August 26, 2022, in theatres. On the work front, despite Liger’s failure, Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda are working on Jana Gana Mana. The film is set for next year.

