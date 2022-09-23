comscore

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Italy

Bollywood News

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to social media on Thursday to announce that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to social media on Thursday to announce that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Ira is currently in Italy where Nupur is participating in a tournament. He got down on one knee on the red carpet to propose to her and Ira quickly said yes.

Ira shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Nupur took to his Instagram stories to share a couple of photos and captioned one, “She said yes,” and with another photo, he wrote, “Ironman had a special spot jahan humara roka hua, get it? (Ironman had a special spot where we got engaged, get it?” It was a reference to the place their engagement took place.

Fatima Sana Shaikh took to the comments section and wrote, “This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff”. Krishna Shroff wrote, “This is THE cutest thing EVER! Congratulations, baby girlll”.

Earlier, Ira had spoken about her relationship with Nupur and even mentioned how he has helped her with her anxiety. In one of her Instagram videos, she said, “But while it’s building, talking to Popeye (Nupur) and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life’s full of variables. If you’re trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account.”

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have been dating for a few years now. They are often seen on each other's social media.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan turns make-up artist for his daughter; Ira Khan says, “Is there a need for YouTube tutorials?”

