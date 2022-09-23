Reportedly, stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi confirmed Jacqueline Fernandez’s relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar but also added that she cut off ties with him after his arrest.

Jacqueline Fernandez and her link to Sukesh Chandrashekhar only gets entangled further as the two continue to make news. The latest update on that front was the actress was questioned by the Economics Offence Wing (EOW) in Delhi for the second time regarding the case. And now, her stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi was summoned for questioning. Recent reports suggest that Leepakshi was questioned for about eight hours regarding the relationship between Jacqueline and Sukesh. And during the same, she revealed that she was given Rs. 3 crores by the conman in an attempt to woo the actress.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi gets questioned at Delhi EOW; admits that she was given Rs. 3 crores by Sukesh Chandrashekhar to purchase actress’ gifts

As per PTI reports, in a statement given to the EOW officials, Leepakshi Ellawadi confirmed Jacqueline and Sukesh’s relationship and also revealed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar contacted her in an attempt to understand the likes and dislikes of Jacqueline Fernandez in terms of fashion. Her statement also mentioned that the conman was trying to woo the Kick actress and even offered her Rs. 3 crores to buy clothes and accessories as per Jacqueline’s brand preferences, to gift Fernandez. In the same, she also asserted that Jacqueline cut all ties with the conman when he was arrested for his crimes

Confirming the same, an official from EOW said, “He contacted Ellawadi last year to know about the brands and types of clothing Fernandez preferred. He took suggestions from her and also handed over Rs 3 crore to her to buy her favourite clothes. The entire amount received by Chandrashekhar was spent by Ellawadi to purchase gifts for Fernandez.”

Speaking of the case, Jacqueline Fernandez was accused of being in a relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is involved in the Rs. 200 crore extortion case, despite knowing of his nefarious activities. But the actress, in her statements, has asserted that she wasn’t aware of his crimes when she was in touch with him. The actress has been accused of receiving gifts worth Rs. 7 crores and furthermore, the Enforcement Directorate also claimed that the Fernandez family too has financial help from Sukesh.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez questioned for over 7 hours by Delhi Police in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.