Aamir Khan is reportedly planning a significant shift in the film industry's business dynamics. According to a report by PinkVilla, the actor is considering not selling the digital rights of his future films, aiming to prioritize theatrical releases and revive the social comedy genre.

A Game-Changing Strategy

Aamir Khan's vision is to keep his films exclusive to cinema halls for a substantial period, potentially 12 weeks or more. By delaying the sale of digital rights, he aims to maximize the film's theatrical run and gauge audience reception before exploring other distribution channels.

The portal quoted a source saying, “He will sell the digital rights only after the release of the film in the cinema halls. While the digital medium is keeping the box-office clause in the contract, Aamir is willing to sell and value his film based on the audience reception to the content on theatrical release.”

Reviving the Social Comedy Genre

The actor believes that by keeping his films off digital platforms initially, he can create a more immersive and impactful cinematic experience. The source concluded by saying, “With no logo of digital players on posters and trailers, Aamir aims to keep his communication clear – experience his content only on the big screen. His idea is to go back to the good old days when viewers didn’t have any idea about the satellite premieres.” This strategy aligns with his goal of reviving the social comedy genre, which has often been overlooked in recent years.

While it remains uncertain whether Aamir Khan's theatrical revolution will begin with Sitare Zameen Par or a subsequent film, the actor is actively discussing this strategy with his team. The film is currently scheduled for release on December 20, 2024, although there are rumors of a potential delay.

