Aamir Khan explained that his decision to take on six projects at once was driven by the realization that these could be the final 10 years of his active career.

Aamir Khan reveals he took on six projects simultaneously, believing his last 10 active years are limited: “You can’t trust life; we might die tomorrow”

Aamir Khan had considered quitting acting and Bollywood during the pandemic but was persuaded by his family to reconsider. After the lukewarm reception of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, he decided to take a break and focus on his family. Upon returning, Aamir took on six new projects. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained that his decision was driven by the realization that these could be the last 10 years of his active career, as “we might die tomorrow.”

Aamir Khan reveals he took on six projects simultaneously, believing his last 10 active years are limited: “You can’t trust life; we might die tomorrow”

Aamir Khan revealed that he had never taken on six projects simultaneously before. He explained that his decision was motivated by the realization that these might be the final ten years of his active career.

When his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, disagreed, citing the example of 97-year-old actor Clint Eastwood, who remains active, Aamir responded that Eastwood is an exceptional case, being one of the rare individuals in their 90s who stays mentally sharp.

Aamir Khan further explained, “You can’t trust life; we might die tomorrow. So, I am saying, I roughly have 10 years of active life. I am 59. Till I am 70, I will hopefully be well enough to be productive. So, then I thought, let me make my last 10 years the most productive.”

He also shared that as he gets older, he feels a strong urge to support the talent he believes in, including writers, directors, and other creative individuals.

He stated that one of the reasons he has taken on more films is to provide a platform for emerging talents before he retires at the age of 70.

In the same interview, Khan expressed his desire to experience retirement. He recalled a moment when he almost shared his retirement plans with his family, and Rao mentioned that Aamir's daughter had jokingly said, “Please, papa, you can’t spend all your time with us; we will go crazy.”

The PK actor responded humorously, expressing his fondness for the idea of retirement, where he could focus on reading books and practicing yoga.

Also Read : Laapataa Ladies Oscar 2025 Campaign Takes Off: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Jyoti Deshpande and Vikas Khanna share food feast moments in New York

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.