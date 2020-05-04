India, as well as the world, is fighting its biggest public health crisis currently. As our lives have come to a stand-still owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, some of the worst hit communities are the daily wage labourers and the homeless ones. Bollywood, with all its capacity, has come forward to help. But fake news seems to sneak in everywhere.

Recently, a video claiming that superstar Aamir Khan distributed cash in wheat bags among poor people went viral on social media. In the video, one can see packets of 1 kg wheat flower each being distributed among the needy, and upon opening it, one finds Rs 15,000 in cash inside it! While Aamir has generously contributed to various funds, this wasn't something he did, and clarified it on social media.

"Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love. a," he wrote on Twitter.

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao recently participated in the I for India campaign, a fundraising initiative for the front-line workers as well as the needy and homeless.

