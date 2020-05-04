Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.05.2020 | 2:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Aamir Khan dismisses distributing money to the poor in wheat bag, says “Robin Hood doesn’t want to reveal himself”

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

India, as well as the world, is fighting its biggest public health crisis currently. As our lives have come to a stand-still owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, some of the worst hit communities are the daily wage labourers and the homeless ones. Bollywood, with all its capacity, has come forward to help. But fake news seems to sneak in everywhere.

Recently, a video claiming that superstar Aamir Khan distributed cash in wheat bags among poor people went viral on social media. In the video, one can see packets of 1 kg wheat flower each being distributed among the needy, and upon opening it, one finds Rs 15,000 in cash inside it! While Aamir has generously contributed to various funds, this wasn't something he did, and clarified it on social media.

"Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love. a," he wrote on Twitter.


Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao recently participated in the I for India campaign, a fundraising initiative for the front-line workers as well as the needy and homeless.

Also Read: Aamir Khan debuts with his salt-and-pepper look on Instagram in this family picture

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

MONSTA X to delay the release of 'Fantasia…

Blackpink set to make their comeback in June…

Angrezi Medium producer Dinesh Vijan to…

Karan Johar's Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt…

Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty help the…

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to star in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification