Fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly awaiting to see him on the big screen once again. The actor is yet to officially announce his next film. He was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. The Raees actor who was in Dubai for the IPL, recently returned to the country. However, before going to Dubai, he reportedly shot for a special cameo in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan had resumed shooting for the film in Delhi post the lockdown. SRK travelled to the capital city to shoot for his parts. According to reports, Aamir Khan directed Shah Rukh Khan's scenes in the film. Reports further state that the two superstars had a blast on the sets and later also headed for a drink post pack up.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' film Forrest Gump. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan's firm is handling the visual effects of the film. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently wrapped up all her scenes in the film. The film which was supposed to release in December this year has been delayed by a year owing to the pandemic and will now be released during Christmas 2021.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen making a cameo in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and R Madhavan starre Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Both the films are expected to release in 2021.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Salman Khan to shoot for 12 days for extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan?

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.