Last Updated 09.11.2020 | 3:21 PM IST

After being arrested, Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed sent for medical examination in alleged drugs case

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In a shocking piece of news, producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s house was raided by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently in the alleged drugs case. His wife Shabana Saeed was arrested. Today, November 9, she was sent to judicial custody by the magistrate court today. Saeed was also taken for medical examination. Saeed has applied for bail and a hearing will happen soon.

After being arrested, Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed sent for medical examination in alleged drugs case

On Sunday, NCB raided Nadiadwala’s residence and seized drugs worth Rs 3.59 lakh. As NCB is investigating the drugs angle, during the interrogation of various peddlers, the producer's came into the spotlight. On Monday, Nadiadwala was summoned and reached Narcotics Control Bureau’s office for further questioning.

According to the reports, a senior NCB officer said that Shabana Saeed was issued a notice under section 67 of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). After questioning and recording her statement, she was taken into custody on November 8.

ALSO READ: Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed arrested after NCB recovers marijuana from their house

