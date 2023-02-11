Readers would be aware that Aaliya Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are currently facing a massive relationship turmoil with the filmmaker-wife alleging that the Siddiqui family has been torturing her. She had accused them of locking her within a confined space in the house along with her kids and even how they refused to let her use the amenities. In her last social media post, she had posted about how security guards were placed inside her house to keep an eye on her. And now, sharing a long note on the same platform, Aaliya has accused her actor-husband of not accepting their second child because it was born out of their ‘wedlock’, when they were in a live in relationship with each other post their divorce.

In a long Instagram post that was shared by Aaliya Siddiqui, she has posted a video of her having a massive argument with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, along with a couple of social media posts and documents wherein Nawaz has referred to Aaliya as his wife. In the post she also penned a note saying, “I regret giving my 18years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes.” She recalled her first few days of meeting Siddiqui, continuing, “Firstly ,I met him in 2004 and we both went in a living relationship during his stay at Ekta Nagar, Charkop, Mhada, Mumbai and we where he himself, me and his brother Mr.Shamasuddin Siddiqui use to stay together in a 1 room where we started our journey together and was living very happily. I believed that he loved me and will keep me happy for long life.”

“At that time, he did not even had money for food hence I and his brother Mr.Shamas-Uddin managed everything without any personal benefit. Then we got married in the year 2010 and post 1year I deliver a child. Also, I sold my flat given by my mother for delivery purpose and even gifted him a car (Skoda Fabia) from the same money so that he could not travel by bus which he used to,” she added.

She further went on to state, “And now after so many years, he completely changed and became inhuman. This man was never a great human being. He always disrespected his ex-gf’s, his ex-wife and now disrespecting me and targeting his kids as well. How can a person stoop so low when every document and evidences proves that this man has stated me as his spouse. If I would be aware that in future I will have go through with all this pain that I am facing from past 12years, then I would have rather choosen to go with someone who would even has little money but not a person like him who along with the superstar became more liar and a cheater about which I had no idea when I got married to him.”

“He is stating that he gave me a divorce after the birth of our 1st child and than again post divorce I got into a relationship with him and we gave birth to our second child while being in a living relationship and I came to know later that he never considered me as his wife when we were not even divorced. These allegations are so disgusting and handling these things are so disrespectful. Hence, my only intention of this message is to show everyone that, this man is stopped so low and I want to show his true colours. Cheater can be of any caste and one who has good upbringing will never cheat. Hence, I request everyone not to go by the religion of a man. Justice to be prevailed,” she concluded the note.

Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer had also filed a complaint against the Siddiqui family alleging, charges of mental, physical, financial, and emotional assault.

