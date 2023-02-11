comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.02.2023 | 10:17 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada certified ‘U/A’ by CBFC with duration of 2 hours 25 minutes

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada certified ‘U/A’ by CBFC with duration of 2 hours 25 minutes

en Bollywood News Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada certified ‘U/A’ by CBFC with duration of 2 hours 25 minutes
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Last year, Kartik Aaryan proved to be one of the most successful actors with his release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 re-invigorating the box office and later in the well-received OTT release Freddy. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next release Shehzada. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, was initially slated to hit screens on February 10, but the release was later pushed to February 17.

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada certified ‘U/A’ by CBFC with duration of 2 hours 25 minutes

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada certified ‘U/A’ by CBFC with duration of 2 hours 25 minutes

Now, we hear that the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has cleared the film with a U/A certificate. Interestingly, while the film has been cleared, Shehzada features a run time of 145.27 min [2 hours, 25 min, 27 sec]. Being a remake of the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released in 2020, Shehzada promises to be an all-out entertainer complete with action, drama, humour, and romance. From the trailers released so far, the film has managed to generate quite a bit of interest among the audience. Besides this, Shehzada also features the recently released track ‘Character Dheela 2.0’ which will be featured in the end credits of the film, much like the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya’ title track.

As for his future releases, post-Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.

Also Read: Salman Khan approves Kartik Aaryan starrer Character Dheela 2.0; sends “best wishes” to Shehzada star 

More Pages: Shehzada Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Steven Spielberg shares his review of SS…

YRF Talent ends its association with Manushi…

Kareena Kapoor Khan on finding an ‘instant…

Jugjugg Jeeyo's Prajakta Koli to make her…

Mrunal Thakur joined cast of Selfiee just…

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan release delayed again;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification