Last year, Kartik Aaryan proved to be one of the most successful actors with his release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 re-invigorating the box office and later in the well-received OTT release Freddy. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next release Shehzada. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, was initially slated to hit screens on February 10, but the release was later pushed to February 17.

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada certified ‘U/A’ by CBFC with duration of 2 hours 25 minutes

Now, we hear that the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has cleared the film with a U/A certificate. Interestingly, while the film has been cleared, Shehzada features a run time of 145.27 min [2 hours, 25 min, 27 sec]. Being a remake of the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released in 2020, Shehzada promises to be an all-out entertainer complete with action, drama, humour, and romance. From the trailers released so far, the film has managed to generate quite a bit of interest among the audience. Besides this, Shehzada also features the recently released track ‘Character Dheela 2.0’ which will be featured in the end credits of the film, much like the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya’ title track.

As for his future releases, post-Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.

