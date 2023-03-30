Set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, Suhaagan will be a heart-touching story of Bindiya, which will be played by Aakriti Sharma.

Family is where life begins, and love never ends. However, not everyone is blessed with the boon of LOVE. Shedding light on this harsh reality, COLORS will be soon launching a new show Suhaagan presenting a heart-touching story of Bindiya. Set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, the upcoming show will feature child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj, who will play the roles of young Bindiya and Payal, respectively. Produced by Rashmi Sharma and conceptualized by Vivek Bahl, the show promises to be an interesting tale of family, love, and deceit that will strike a chord with the audiences.

Set to be seen essaying the role of Bindiya, Aakriti Sharma says, “I feel privileged to be a part of COLORS' 'Suhaagan' which showcases the significance of having a supportive family. I am thrilled to be essaying the character of Bindiya who always maintains a positive outlook towards life. She is a strong and determined individual and I can't wait for the viewers to watch our hard work come to life.”

Ahead of playing Payal’s character, Kurangi Nagraj says, “Suhaagan offers a beautiful story of two sisters, who are unaware of their family members' greed. I’m excited to portray the character of Payal, a lively girl with dreams of a better life. The show aims to present an engaging story with relatable characters. I am hoping that the viewers embrace me in this role and shower love on the upcoming show."

Suhaagan will air soon, only on COLORS.

