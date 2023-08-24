The 69th National Film Awards were announced by the government of India on Thursday, honouring the best films and performances of 2021 and 2022. The awards were presented at a ceremony in New Delhi.
69th National Film Awards: From Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham; here’s a complete list of winners in feature films category
While Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the National Award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively, the Best Actor Award went to Allu Arjun for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise.
Here’s the complete list of winners in the feature film category.
Best Mishing Film
Boomba Ride
Best Assamese Film
Anur
Best Bengali Film
Kalkkoho
Best Hindi Film
Sardar Udham
Best Kannada Film
777 Charlie
Best Gujarati Film
Chello Show
Best Maithili Film
Samanantar
Best Marathi Film
Ekda Kay Zala
Best Malayalam Film
Home
Best Meiteilon Film
Eikhoigi Yum
Best Odia Film
Pratikshya
Best Tamil Film
Kadaisi Vivasayi
Best Telugu Film
Uppena
Best Action Direction
King Soloman (RRR)
Best Choreography
Prem Rakshith (RRR)
Best Special Effects
V Srinivas Mohan (RRR)
Special Jury Award
SherShaah
Best Lyrics
Chandrabose (‘Dham Dhama Dham,’ Konda Polam)
Best Music Director
Music Director (Songs) - Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa)
Music Director (Background Score) - MM Keeravaani (RRR)
Best Make-Up Artist
Preetisheel Singh D’Souza for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Costume Designer
Veera Kapur E for Sardar Udham
Best Production Design
Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv for Sardar Udham
Best Editing
Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi - Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Best Audiography
Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync sound) - Arun Ashok and Sonu K P for Chavittu
Sound Designer - Anees Basu for Jhilli
Re-recording (Final mixing) - Sinoy Joseph for Sardar Udham
Best Screenplay
Screenplay Writer (Original) - Shahi Kabir for Nayattu
Screenplay Writer (Adaptive) - Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue Writer - Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Cinematography
Avik Mukhopadhyay for Sardar Udham
Best Female Playback Singer
Shreya Ghosal (‘Maayava Chaayava,’ Iravin Nizhal)
Best Male Playback Singer
Kaal Bhairava (‘Komuram Bheemudo,’ RRR)
Best Child Artist
Bhavin Rabari (The Last Show)
Best Supporting Actress
Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files)
Best Supporting Actor
Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)
Best Actress
Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi)
Best Actor
Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise)
Best Direction
Nikhil Mahajan (Godavari)
Best Children’s Film
Gandhi and Co.
Best Film On Environment Conservation/Preservation
Aavasavyuham
Best Film On Social Issues
Anunaad - The Resonance
Nargis Dutt Award For Best Film On National Integration
The Kashmir Files (Hindi)
Award For Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
RRR (Telugu)
Indira Gandhi Award For Best Debut Film of a Director
Meppadiyan
Best Feature Film
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Hindi)
