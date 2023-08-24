Take a look at the list of winners at the 69th National Film Awards.

69th National Film Awards: From Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham; here’s a complete list of winners in feature films category

The 69th National Film Awards were announced by the government of India on Thursday, honouring the best films and performances of 2021 and 2022. The awards were presented at a ceremony in New Delhi.

While Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the National Award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively, the Best Actor Award went to Allu Arjun for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise.

Here’s the complete list of winners in the feature film category.

Best Mishing Film

Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film

Anur

Best Bengali Film

Kalkkoho

Best Hindi Film

Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film

777 Charlie

Best Gujarati Film

Chello Show

Best Maithili Film

Samanantar

Best Marathi Film

Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film

Home

Best Meiteilon Film

Eikhoigi Yum

Best Odia Film

Pratikshya

Best Tamil Film

Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Telugu Film

Uppena

Best Action Direction

King Soloman (RRR)

Best Choreography

Prem Rakshith (RRR)

Best Special Effects

V Srinivas Mohan (RRR)

Special Jury Award

SherShaah

Best Lyrics

Chandrabose (‘Dham Dhama Dham,’ Konda Polam)

Best Music Director

Music Director (Songs) - Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa)

Music Director (Background Score) - MM Keeravaani (RRR)

Best Make-Up Artist

Preetisheel Singh D’Souza for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Costume Designer

Veera Kapur E for Sardar Udham

Best Production Design

Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv for Sardar Udham

Best Editing

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi - Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Audiography

Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync sound) - Arun Ashok and Sonu K P for Chavittu

Sound Designer - Anees Basu for Jhilli

Re-recording (Final mixing) - Sinoy Joseph for Sardar Udham

Best Screenplay

Screenplay Writer (Original) - Shahi Kabir for Nayattu

Screenplay Writer (Adaptive) - Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer - Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography

Avik Mukhopadhyay for Sardar Udham

Best Female Playback Singer

Shreya Ghosal (‘Maayava Chaayava,’ Iravin Nizhal)

Best Male Playback Singer

Kaal Bhairava (‘Komuram Bheemudo,’ RRR)

Best Child Artist

Bhavin Rabari (The Last Show)

Best Supporting Actress

Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files)

Best Supporting Actor

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Actress

Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best Actor

Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise)

Best Direction

Nikhil Mahajan (Godavari)

Best Children’s Film

Gandhi and Co.

Best Film On Environment Conservation/Preservation

Aavasavyuham

Best Film On Social Issues

Anunaad - The Resonance

Nargis Dutt Award For Best Film On National Integration

The Kashmir Files (Hindi)

Award For Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

RRR (Telugu)

Indira Gandhi Award For Best Debut Film of a Director

Meppadiyan

Best Feature Film

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Hindi)

