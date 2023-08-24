Kriti Sanon has come a long way in her journey ever since this outsider made her debut in the industry 9 years ago, and today she is winning one of the most prestigious National Awards for Best Actress for her phenomenal performance in Mimi.

The actress shared her big win with Alia Bhatt who has also won for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Awards announced today, August 24 2023.

Both these female stars have been ruling the roost for a while now, and continue to be the biggest female stars of Indian entertainment currently. Today, these wins for the actresses are even bigger, considering both of them solely led their respective films and showed the power that females in cinema have today.

Coming to the professional front, Kriti recently started shooting for her upcoming film, Do Patti. Interestingly, she is not only playing the female lead along with Kajol but also donning the hat of a producer. The forthcoming flick will be directly released on Netflix. Meanwhile, Alia was recently seen in her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone, which started streaming on Netflix.

